Exceptional circumstances demand extraordinary actions in energy crisis says Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry and the members of the Regional Group of TDs have called on the Government to declare the current Energy Crisis to be a National Emergency.



The Group has further called on the Government to enact Legislation to address the current supply deficit with a Public Interest Act to include Emergency Measures.



In a Private Members Bill, which was moved on behalf of the Group by Deputy Lowry, they proposed a number of workable and credible solutions to address the current crisis to protect and assist the people of this country.



"We aim to ban any threat to turn off the electricity supply to domestic customers and critical social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, nursing homes," says Deputy Lowry.



"We further suggest setting a National Cap on the unit price of electricity, with the State raising a long-term loan to pay for verifiable surplus costs to power generators which would be repaid through electricity bills over a 15-year period," he adds.



Deputy Michael Lowry

The Regional Group members put forward proposals to claw back excessive profits by energy companies, to exempt planning for rooftop flush mounted solar PV panels on domestic, agricultural and commercial buildings.



"We propose the establishment of an Energy Support Scheme for businesses. Some businesses are experiencing a 200%-300% increase in utility costs which are forcing them to decide between staff layoffs or closure.



"Equally, there is a need to immediately decouple the link between gas prices and electricity prices, which are inflating electricity prices whether generated by natural gas or not.



"These are just some of the decisive steps to be taken now to reduce our medium-term dependence on fossil fuels’ said Deputy Lowry.



"However, the options do not end there’ he said, going on to address the requirement to implement in full the Offshore Renewable Energy Motion, which was unanimously approved by Dáil Éireann on 8th December 2021, setting out a clear policy strategy for the domestic production and consumption of green hydrogen and the timely establishment of a renewable heat obligation scheme similar to the Biofuels Obligation Scheme.



"We also call for the implementation through Bord na Móna of a bioenergy strategy, including the use of fixed price contracts, to increase the supply of biomass for energy from our agriculture and forest sector is crucial.



Deputy Lowry said that people in every corner of this country are living under a cloud of stress and anxiety. They are gripped by fear about what this winter holds for them. Homes, businesses, schools, farmers, Nursing Homes and Healthcare providers are depending to Government for help.



"No one underestimates the challenges that lie ahead for the Government. While direct financial help to pay bills is essential at this time, in truth, it is merely a stop-gap effort. We must take a wider and more long-term approach to solve the problem by exploring and re-visiting our options for self-sufficiency.



"A recent and much-discussed report cites Ireland as the worst prepared country for the current energy crisis across Europe. This makes the work we need to do tougher and more urgent.



"A key setback is that Ireland no longer has gas storage facilities. Countries such as Germany have the capacity to store up to a 100-day supply during the summer months when demand is reduced. Austria keeps a full year’s supply of gas in storage. Ireland has no capacity whatsoever to store gas in preparation for the high demands in winter, much less in an energy crisis.



"The gas field in Kinsale is not only empty, but it has also been dismantled. This leaves the sole survivor, the Corrib Gas Field, without a crucial backup. That diminishes our ability to amass gas supplies in off-peak months.



"A solution that we do have is the burning of oil distillate as opposed to gas. However, this would involve the re-opening of peat-fired plants in plans in the Midlands, plus an extension of time for the Moneypoint coal-fired plant, which is scheduled to close in 2025.



"The re-opening of the Power Stations in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge are also options to assist in the generation of power, as is the recommissioning of Derrybrien Wind Farm.



"There has been much negativity about the high demand for electricity from Data Centres.



"There is a proactive way to ease this issue through the implementation of Maximum Peak Demand Tariffs.



"The proven peak time during the winter months for domestic electricity usage is between 5pm and 7pm. If Data Centres and large industrial consumers were incentivised to come off the National Grid during those times from November 1st to February 28th and switch to backup fossil-fueled generators, this would remove enormous pressure on demand and ensure that domestic needs can be met.



"Exceptional circumstances demand extraordinary measures. Maintaining light and heat in the months ahead must be the paramount concern at this time.



"Tough times also demand courage. Government displayed courage and leadership in the fight against Covid. Difficult decisions had to be taken for the greater ultimate good.



"Similar strength and decisiveness are required now," he concluded.