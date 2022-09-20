Great news! Contract signed for new fire station in this Tipperary town

At the recent signing of the Building Contract in Cashel Library for a new Fire Station at Wallers Lot, Cashel, were - Back row from left to right: Michael Landers, EML Architects; Eddie Ryan, Tipperary County Council; Jason Cafferkey, Finna Construction; Councillor Declan Burgess; Declan McGrath, Finna Construction, Brian Beck and Garret McLoughlin, Tipperary County Council; Councillor John Crosse; Dave Carroll, Tipperary County Council. Front row: Vincent Lydon, Finna Construction; Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council; Michael Anglim, Leas Chathaoirleach Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District; Joe McGrath, CE Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council is pleased to announce that approval has been granted to award the contract to construct a new Fire Station at Wallers Lot, Cashel.

This Building Contract to the value of €2.5M was awarded to Finna Construction Ltd, Cross, Cong, Tipperary.

Works will commence on site before the end of September, 2022 and it is expected that works will be completed by the end of 2023.

Commenting on this news, Dave Carroll, Chief Fire Officer of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service stated it is great news for Tipperary Fire Service, Cashel Fire Brigade and Cashel town.

This new Fire Station will greatly improve and enhance facilities for the Fire Service in Cashel and will ensure that Cashel Fire Brigade continue to provide an effective response to emergencies into the future.

Pictured above are the various representatives from Tipperary County Council, Finna Construction Ltd. and EML Architects, Limerick at the recent signing of the Building Contract in Cashel Library.