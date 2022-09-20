Gardaí appeal for witnesses to car break-in in Tipperary Town

A car was broken into and ransacked in a residential area of Tipperary Town, local gardaí have reported.
The car parked at Arravale Close, Tipperary was broken into overnight between 8pm on Saturday, September 10 and 10.30am on Sunday, September 11.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said no property was reported stolen from the vehicle.
He appealed to anyone who witnessed the break-in or saw suspicious activity in the Arravale Close area that night to contact the garda station at (062) 80670.
The Garda advised the public to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables inside them when they are unattended.
Tipperary Community Games chairman Micheál Maher (second left) and Danny Mullins (National Hunt jockey) celebrate after competing in the recent Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.
