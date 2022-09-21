More than 26,000 people in Tipperary affected by Boil Water Notices

Thousands of people throughout Tipperary are still being advised to boil water for a variety of household uses this week.

At the time of writing, Boil Water Notices remain in place for 15,800 customers who are served by the Galtee Public Water Supply in west Tipperary, and 10,500 customers in the Clonmel area who are served by the Glenary supply.

Irish Water says its drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Tipperary County Council and the HSE to resolve the issues, with a view to having the notices lifted as quickly as possible.

Boil Water Notices have been a regular occurrence in the county in recent months. 650 customers in the Horse and Jockey area have also been affected recently, although no Boil Water Notice is in place there at present.

Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, says he understands that the problems have been caused by high turbidity (or cloudiness) in the water. He said this usually happened when there was sudden and heavy rainfall in a short period of time into rivers, streams and lakes whose level had been particularly low.

He said it wasn’t a case that the water sources had been polluted.

While he acknowledged that people might be inconvenienced, with many having to purchase bottled water, Cllr Kennedy said the fact that there was water in the taps was very welcome.

“It would be worse if the supply was cut off,” he said.

He understood that Irish Water was waiting for three days of clear and clean water from the various sources before it would consider lifting the Boil Water Notices.

Cllr Kennedy said that the supply was the responsibility of Irish Water. The supply was tested constantly by the HSE and standards had to be achieved for a safe supply of drinking water.

The areas affected by the Boil Water Notice relating to the Galtee Supply include customers in Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvernane, Rossadrehid, Bansha, Tankardstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.

Western areas of Clonmel, including the Cahir Road and Cashel Road, have been affected by the problems at the Glenary treatment plant.

Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham, said: “We are continuing to address the performance issues at the water treatment plants. The notices will only be lifted when it is safe to do so.

“Public health remains our number one priority and we appreciate the impact that these notices are having on our customers in the area. However, the Boil Water Notices have been put in place to protect our consumers and we thank you for your patience.”

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline, which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notices is available from https://www.water.ie/ water-supply/water-

quality/boil-water-notice/.