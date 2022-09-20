Thief stole handbag from car while its owner was in Clonmel church

A mean thief stole a handbag from a car while its owner was in a Clonmel church.
The handbag containing a purse with bank cards and cash was stolen from the car parked in the car park next to St Mary’s Catholic Church in Irishtown around 6pm on Saturday, September 17.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said gardaí were checking CCTV footage in the area as part of their investigation.
She appealed to anyone who witnessed the theft or suspicious activity in the vicinity of St Mary’s Church to contact the garda station at (052) 6177641.
