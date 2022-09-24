Search

24 Sept 2022

Cost of living crisis meeting to be held in Tipperary

The meeting will take place in Roscrea on September 30th

A cost of living crisis meeting will be held in Tipperary next week

24 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

There will be a cost of living Coalition in the Abbey Hall in Roscrea on the 30th of September at 7pm, Martin Browne TD will be the main speaker.


The rising cost of living is effecting everyone, the rapid increase in energy and fuel prices has seen record profits for these companies wwhile ordinary people and businesses are wondering how they will pay their bills.


This is adding to the already existing housing crisis as many struggle to afford rent or save for a mortgage.


Many people are struggling but people are also angry as the government has done little to help those in need instead under their watch the crisis continues to get worse.


This is why we have called this meeting to show that there is in fact an alternative and to organise people to campaign for this alternative.

