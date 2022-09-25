Search

26 Sept 2022

Drivers should expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from Monday

Drivers should expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from Monday

Drivers should expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from Monday

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, September 26. 

L-1501 THE GREEN CASHEL

Temporary Traffic Management will be in place on the L-1501 The Green Cashel (Old Cahir Road Junction to the entrance to Hospital) from Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30, between 7am and 7pm. 

This is to facilitate footpath maintenance. 

L-6062 at RAILWAY BRIDGE UBN59, BALLYCHAILL, NENANGH

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh, will be closed from 8am to 1pm on Monday, September 26. 

Diversions will be available by the R-445/N-52-1 and the L5138-1, and the L2142-1.

NOTICES STILL IN PLACE


L-4253 KILCLONAGH, MOYNE, THURLES

The L-4253 Kilclonagh, Moyne, Thurles will remain closed until Friday, September 30, at 8pm. 

Alternative routes are available:

From Templetouhy, traffic will divert at Lisheen Cross along L3202 through Moyne Village, L-3200 Moynard, L-4251 Rahealty and L-4119 Athnid.

From Thurles, traffic will be diverted at Cassestown Cross and travel along L-4251 Rahealty, L-3200 Moynard and L-3202 through Moyne Village. 

The closure is to facilitate a bridge replacement. 

Tipperary social dancing fans can put a spring in their quick step with lessons


N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023. 

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.


THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media