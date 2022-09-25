Drivers should expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from Monday

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, September 26.

L-1501 THE GREEN CASHEL

Temporary Traffic Management will be in place on the L-1501 The Green Cashel (Old Cahir Road Junction to the entrance to Hospital) from Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30, between 7am and 7pm.

This is to facilitate footpath maintenance.

L-6062 at RAILWAY BRIDGE UBN59, BALLYCHAILL, NENANGH

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh, will be closed from 8am to 1pm on Monday, September 26.

Diversions will be available by the R-445/N-52-1 and the L5138-1, and the L2142-1.

NOTICES STILL IN PLACE



L-4253 KILCLONAGH, MOYNE, THURLES

The L-4253 Kilclonagh, Moyne, Thurles will remain closed until Friday, September 30, at 8pm.

Alternative routes are available:

From Templetouhy, traffic will divert at Lisheen Cross along L3202 through Moyne Village, L-3200 Moynard, L-4251 Rahealty and L-4119 Athnid.

From Thurles, traffic will be diverted at Cassestown Cross and travel along L-4251 Rahealty, L-3200 Moynard and L-3202 through Moyne Village.

The closure is to facilitate a bridge replacement.



N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.



THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.