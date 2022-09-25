Tipperary social dancing fans can put a spring in their quick step with lessons
Old Time Dancing, as it is also known is, sadly, on the wane.
The number of social dancers is in decline.
We here at Nenagh Dance Club are trying to redress the situation . . . and only you can help. We need your support, and this you can give us by enrolling in one of our dance classes.
At present NDC offers lessons to beginners every Monday night and to improvers / intermediates every Wednesday night in Ballycommon Hall, Nenagh.
This will be your last chance to join us this term, so please pick up the phone and dial us at 087-4178311 for further details.
We would be delighted to hear from you and we thank you in anticipation.
