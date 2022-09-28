New Daft.ie report shows slight decrease in Tipperary house prices for quarter three of 2022
This week, Daft released its 2022 Quarter 3 House Price Report.
In Tipperary, the average house price was €225,771, a reduction of 1.3% this quarter.
However, compared to the same period last year, there was a 7.3% increase.
There were 22 new home transactions, a reduction of 19% on this time last year.
The average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment in Tipperary was €95,000, up 21% on last year.
These figures are from June to September 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.