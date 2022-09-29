Search

29 Sept 2022

Yesteryears: Experience of Tipperary paramedic shows that strokes need not be fatal

Yesteryears: Experience of Tipperary paramedic shows that strokes need not be fatal

The front page of The Nationalist from September 20, 2012, headlined by a story about Joe O'Donoghue, a proud Limerick man who worked as a paramedic with South Tipperary General Hospital.

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

This week for our Yesteryears feature we return to our edition dated September 20, 2012.

Our lead article that week ten years ago related to stroke awareness and told the story of how a Clonmel man, Joe O’Donoghue, had suffered a stroke but thankfully made a full recovery.


In his interview with Eamon Lacey, Joe, a paramedic based at South Tipperary General Hospital, told how he reacted when he suffered a stroke at home in bed at three in the morning, but still had the presence of mind to realise what was happening, and more importantly, how to properly react to the situation. Joe had spent 14 months out of work as he went through his recuperation process at the hands of a multidisciplinary team at STGH and the stroke assessment unit in Cashel Hospital.

According to Joe, a member of the South Tipperary Stroke Support Group, what people need to know is that in many cases stroke is highly treatable if caught early and treated with thrombolysis.

Fury over €30m hotel plan appeal in the Premier County

Take a look back with this week's Yesteryears in The Nationalist

SUCCESS IN ENTENTE FLORALE
Also that week, in another piece, the Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Billy Shoer, hailed the town’s success in the European Entente Florale competition, after Clonmel was presented with a silver medal at a prize giving ceremony in Venlo, Holland.


Cllr Shoer praised the many local groups that played a part in helping the town win the award in a competition that focuses on quality of life and environmental issues and is the largest competition of its kind in the world.

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS
We also carried a front page piece that week about two Tipperary students who achieved outstanding results in their Junior Cert examinations. Tipperary Town’s Robert O’Donnell and Clonmel’s Kate Johnston both managed 12 straight ‘As’, two of just 19 in all of Ireland to do so.

HUGE FUNERAL IN CARRICK-ON-SUIR
Also that week the people of Carrick-on-Suir were coming to terms with the tragic accidental death of a popular 72-year-old man. The town witnessed its biggest funeral in years as hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to the late Joe Walsh, Carrickbeg.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media