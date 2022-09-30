Prime retail premises in Tipperary's largest town SOLD after just one bid!

10 Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 EK22
A town centre prime retail investment in the heart of Clonmel has been sold at auction as part of BidX1's sale on September 29.
The premises had a guide price of €275,000 and sold after just one bid of €275,000.
Comprising ground floor retail unit together with ancillary accommodation overhead and extending to approximately 147 sq. m (1,582 sq. ft).
Let to Lorat Trading Limited t/a Vodafone Ireland with lease expiry March 2023.
Current passing rent €30,000 per annum.
