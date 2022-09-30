Have you any cans you want to recycle this weekend? - Head for Cahir on Saturday

Tidy Towns Member Seamus Conway with the first fantastic haul of cans collected in the Tidy Towns & ABP Initiative when launched in Cahir in 2021. It continues this Saturday.
Cahir Tidy Towns
A reminder to all that we will hold our Can Recycling Day is on this Saturday October 1 from 10.30am to 11.15am. Thanks to everyone for rowing in behind the project that turns cans into trees.
Every can counts so please save your cans to us.
Our thanks go to Michael Ryan for the Song, Dance and stories at the pump house last Saturday from 11am-12pm.
It was a last-minute treat for the kids before our Halloween story time.
Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to remind customers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply, that the Boil Water Notice issued on September 13 remains in place.
