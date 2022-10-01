Tipperary woman stole power washers and groceries from same store on separate occasions
A probation report has been ordered by Nenagh District Court on a woman who stole items from a local supermarket.
Norma O’Dwyer of 106D Carrig Rua, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, pleaded to stealing two power washers valued at a total of €99 from Lidl, Dublin Road, Nenagh, on March 14, 2022.
She also pleaded to stealing groceries valued at €109 from the same supermarket on August 10, 2022.
Her solicitor, David Peters, told the court that a probation report on similar matters had been ordered for October 14, 2022, and requested that the report include the new offences.
He said his client would need time to raise compensation.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the matter to October 14, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.