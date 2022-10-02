Probation report sought on Tipperary woman caught cultivating cannabis plant
A probation report has been sought by Nenagh District Court on a woman caught cultivating cannabis.
Emily Doherty, 20, of 20 Sheehane, Roscrea, pleaded to the offence at Sheehane on September 11, 2021.
The court heard the gardaí carried out a search of the house and found one cannabis plant in the defendant’s bedroom.
The plant had an estimated street value of €2,400, the court was told.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the matter to December 16, 2022, for a probation report.
