Tipperary Pumpkin Festival begins this weekend with two main events

Burncourt’s Pumpkin Festival begins this weekend with two events.
Pumpkin Festival Begins
Saturday, October 8, come along and dance the night away at the Harvest Dance in Burncourt Community Hall. You can also come, sing along and listen to the music of Colm Aungier. Admission €10, 9pm-12am. Refreshments served.
Sunday, October 9, the fire will be lighting, the music playing and refreshments served for the inaugural Session at Pat’s Cottage.
The cottage, one of the old Shanbally Estate workers’ cottages has been restored by Pat Sheehan who has generously opened the doors for this BCC event.
This is a ticketed event , €15, available from Maureen Creed or from Margaret 0872887615.
Funds raised will go to Community Council Projects.
