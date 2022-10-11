JOBS: Nine companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

JOBS: Ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week
Whether you are in north or south Tipperary, if you are looking for work, you are bound to find something here.
1. Cleary's Motors-Thurles
Cleary's Motors in Thurles are looking for a Service Technician. Two years' experience and full, clean drivers licence is required.
The full job description is available here.
2.Master Chefs-Thurles
Master Chefs in Thurles is hiring a Cook / Restaurant Supervisor for shifts Monday to Friday. Supervisory experience is essential.
The full job description is available here.
3.Lidl-Nenagh
Lidl in Nenagh is recruiting a Deputy Store Manager. Salary is €42,000 - €50,000 per annum.
The role requires a full driver's licence and two years of management experience.
The full job description is available here.
4. Pat Moore Dairy Ltd- Carrick-On-Suir
Pat Moore Dairy Ltd is looking for a Fitter/Engineering in Carrick-on-Suir. The closing date is October 22.
The full job description is available here.
5. Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers- Gortavalla
Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers are taking on a Trainee Cheesemaker in Gortavalla.
Candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience in the food industry.
The full job description is available here.
6. Tesco- Gortavalla
Tesco - Clonmel Extra in Gortavalla is hiring a Line Manager.
The full job description is available here.
7. Scs Pro Cleaning Ltd Ta Spooners Cleaning Services- Nenagh
Scs Pro Cleaning Ltd Ta Spooners Cleaning Services are looking for a Cleaning Operative in Nenagh.
The contract is for 5.5 hours a week, and the salary is €11.55 per hour.
The job description is available here.
8. James M Farrell Farms Ltd- Cashel
James M Farrell Farms Ltd is recruiting a Dairy Assistant in Cashel for 39 hours a week.
The salary is €30,000 per year.
The full job description is available here.
9. Thurles Leisure Centre- Thurles
Thurles Leisure Centre is looking for a Team Leader. The position is for 39 hrs worked over five days - including morning, evening, and weekend work.
The salary is €30,420 - €34,476 per annum.
The full job description is available here.
