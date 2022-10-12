Search

12 Oct 2022

Check out road closures planned to facilitate Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club Rally

Road closure

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

12 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

Tipperary County Council has issued a notice of its intention to temporarily close a number of roads to facilitate the Carrick-on-Suir Motor Rally Sprint event on Sunday, November 6. 

The council proposes making an order under Section 75 of the 1993 Roads Act to close the following roads between 9am and 6pm on that date: 
Closure 1: L-2601 at Faugheen from the junction of the the L-2605 at Cregg to the Junction at L-6601.
Closure 2: L-6601 at Ballinurra from the Junction of the L-2601 at Faugheen to the L-2605 at Cregg.
Closure 3: L-2605 at Cregg from the Junction of the L-6601 at Ballinurra to the Junction of the L-2601 at Faugheen.

Also read: 

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: 

And The Beat Goes On Festival to bring jazz, film and live music to Carrick-on-Suir theatre
">

And The Beat Goes On Festival to bring jazz, film and live music to Carrick-on-Suir theatre


Traffic will be diverted via the L-2601-3 (Newtown Lower) towards Scogh Bridge and the junction with the R697. Turn right onto the R697 into Carrick-on-Suir, to the junction of the N24 at the Garda Station (traffic lights).

Turn right onto the N24 and continue to the junction with the R696. Turn right onto the R696 and continue out the Ballyrichard road to the junction with the L-2605-1 or alternatively continue on the R969 to Lisadobber and turn right onto the L-2601-2.

Traffic travelling towards Faugheen Village from N76 Glenbower to be diverted along the R-696 to Carrick-on-Suir. In Carrick on Suir travel along the N24 to junction with the R-697 and turn left. Traffic to travel along the R-697 to junction with the L-2601-3 and turn left towards Faugheen.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, October 20 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media