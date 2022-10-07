And The Beat Goes On Festival to bring jazz, film and live music to Carrick-on-Suir theatre

The music and arts festival, And the Beat Goes On returns to Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16.

The three-day boutique festival, produced by Carrick’s Tudor Artisan Hub, celebrates live performance in the community and will feature local and national acts.

All the events will be free of charge to the public.

All that Jazz

The weekend kicks off at 8pm on Friday, October 14, with All that Jazz, a concert headlined by the internationally acclaimed Dr Linley Hamilton Quartet featuring some of the finest jazz musicians in Ireland.

They include Linley Hamilton on trumpet, Cian Boylan on piano, Diarmuid Lally on bass and Dominic Mullan on drums.

The group has headlined the Cork Jazz Festival and played in venues from Ireland to the UK to Moscow. Dr Linley Hamilton recently finished his 6th studio album to be released next year, and his quartet will be playing music from all his albums.

Playing support on the night will be the Darren Dreelan Trio from Waterford and Kilkenny who play a mixture of jazz standards and originals, fusing jazz with other genres to create a new sound.

The trio includes Darren Dreelan on clarinet, Eddy Blake on drums and Shane Murphy on guitar.

Water Under the Bridge

Rehan Ali, who wrote and directed Water Under The Bridge

There will be an opportunity to view a screening of the film, Water Under The Bridge, shot entirely in Carrick-on-Suir, at Brewery Lane on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm.

The film was written and directed by Rehan Ali, who grew up in Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir.

This film premiered to critical acclaim at the International Dublin Film Festival in February after Rehan won the 2021 Virgin Media Discovers & Screen Ireland Short Film Competition.

The evening begins with a show reel of Rehan’s journey in filmmaking.

Following the screening, Rehan will be joined on stage by Peter Obidiran who acts in the film, Linda Fahy from the Tudor Artisan Hub, who has produced many of Rehan’s films, Maria Clancy who coached Peter Obidiran for the part and Margaret O’Brien, writing consultant and coach.

This group has worked together on numerous film, writing and drama projects produced by the Tudor Artisan Hub. They will discuss the making of the film through visuals and conversations.

The audience will also hear about Rehan’s recent published writing successes and what he has next in the pipeline as he juggles writing, film making and neuroscience.

The event will conclude with performances from songwriters, Kate McDonald and Pete MacGowan, who have also been involved in many Tudor Artisan Hub productions,

Kate McDonald is a native of county Down, who now calls the Carrick-on-Suir area home. She has been performing in venues across the South East since 2018, including at concerts in the Brewery Lane and Strand theatres and the Nano Nagle Chapel.

Pete MacGowan has played throughout Ireland and in festivals in Europe and the UK following the release of his EP, Stop the Clocks, which features songs inspired by folk, blues and roots music.

Síomha

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Síomha

Singer, songwriter and guitarist, Síomha, will be the festival’s headline act on Sunday afternoon, October 16 from 2pm. Dancing the line between folk, jazz and neo-soul, Síomha takes audiences on an unforgettable journey with her soulful melodies. The beautiful landscape of her native Clare is a strong source of inspiration.

Her debut album Inﬁnite Space is a collection of songs in both Irish and English.

Síomha has toured with Paul Brady, Wyvern Lingo and Moxie, and has performed at Electric Picnic, Celtic Connections Glasgow, and Fête de la Musique Paris. She will be accompanied by musicians Martin Atkinson Borrull and Fionn O’Neill.

Supporting Síomha will be the Purple Roses, who are Marie Walsh and Jane McLouglin. The two Dubliners, who live in Carrick-on-Suir, are regulars at Brewery Lane and other South East venues.

They are influenced by Mary Black and Sinead O’Connor and perform mostly their own material.



Booking

As space is limited, it is essential you book your place at festival events in advance. To book phone 086 2560609, email: tudorartisanhub@gmail.com or visit the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

And the Beat Goes On is part of the Local Live Performance Programme Scheme (Round 4), funded

by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in conjunction with

Tipperary County Council.