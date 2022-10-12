Community in rural area of Tipperary comes 'under siege' from thugs

There has been a call for Justice Minister Helen McEntee to set up a task force
Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been called on to set up a task force to deal with the crime problem in Clonmel and the outlying parishes, where “roving gangs are intimidating farmers and all families”.
The call was made in the Dáil by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, who said the situation is “almost out of control and the gardaí are going to lose control of it unless the Minister sends in resources immediately”.
The anger of the community in the parish of Powerstown/Lisronagh and surrounding areas was vented at a meeting in Monroe, a couple of miles from Clonmel, last Thursday night, which highlighted the spate of assaults, intimidation and crime that are regularly occurring in the Rathronan and Lisronagh areas.
