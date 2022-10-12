BIG READ: Meet Cali, the Wellbeing Dog, at the Presentation, Ballingarry

Contributed to the School Days in the Tipperary Star.

The idea of a Wellbeing Dog originated following a Transition Year Module, Therapy Dogs, where TY students engaged in a short programme in 2017 with Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

This programme taught students about the life-changing role of dogs in the life of children with Autism and their families. Students were involved in the training and socialising of a number of puppies from AADI, which Mr Sweeney was puppy fostering.

The concept of having a wellbeing dog also grew in response to the growing awareness of Wellbeing within our School Community. Mr Sweeney proposed the idea of a Resident School Dog, an innovative concept which brought to life our School's Mission Statement, "answering the needs of our times".

Calie was recruited as our school's Wellbeing Dog in 2018. Calie is a Maltese terrier, a breed known for their gentle and affectionate nature. Calie spent the first twelve weeks of her life living in Co. Sligo, learning life skills from her mother and three sisters.

From birth, Calie was specially handled and socialised with children to equip her with the skills she would need as our Wellbeing Dog. Initially, as a puppy, Calie was eased into her role of Wellbeing Dog, where she attended school one day a week.

This time period was an essential phase in her life to further her training and give her the confidence in her role as Wellbeing Dog. Gradually Calie attended school on a more regular basis.

Calie plays a key role in the introduction of the new Junior Cycle into our school and was a key member in piloting this new learning initiative's short courses, where she was the focal point for

A Personal Project - Caring for Animals. Calie provides opportunities for students to achieve in new ways. Throughout Covid Lockdown, Calie became a familiar presence in Mr Sweeney's online classes.

Four years on, it's fair to say, Calie has fully embraced her role as Wellbeing Dog. Calie was a crucial member of our First Year Induction team this year. She provided a warm and friendly presence helping to reduce first-day nerves. As a Wellbeing Dog, Calie has enhanced the learning environment in our school.

It has been noted how students display calm and focused behaviour in her presence. She has helped create a culture of openness and awareness around learning disabilities and wellness.

Calie has touched the hearts of the whole school as she greets students in a non-judgmental and loving way at break and lunch. Calie brilliantly executes her role of Wellbeing Dog as she bounces through the corridors putting smiles on the faces of any student she passes.

On a day-to-day basis, Calie provides special friendship and emotional support for students who may be experiencing anxiety or stress during the school day.

One-on-one time with Calie provides comfort and consolation to her student friend. Some messages from Calie's Teacher and student friends

"Calie makes a bad day better."

"Calie makes me look forward to going to class."

"After a stressful class, seeing Calie makes me feel less stressed and helps me focus again.

"Calie makes me smile."

"Calie creates good vibes in school."

Calie is an important member of our staff – she always brings good news.