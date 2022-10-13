Tipperary students denied a place on a school bus since September finally secure a seat

Up to seventeen school children in the Ballingarry area denied a school bus ticket since September have finally secured a place on a school bus.

The Bus Éireann bus serving the Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry since September was replaced this week with a bigger bus.

This allowed the seventeen pupils, who were not given a bus ticket in September, to avail of free transport to school.

“It is a huge relief. We are all delighted. The students and the parents had almost given up hope, it had caused so much upset and frustration for the last few weeks,” said Cllr Imelda Goldosboro.

“The new bigger bus went into service on Tuesday. It is a huge relief for everybody,” added Cllr Goldsboro.

She said the long wait had been very difficult on the students and the families concerned.

“They all went without a service for so long. It is a breakthrough and thankfully it has all been sorted out now and everyone that is entitled to the service are able to avail of it,” said Cllr Goldsboro.

Thousands of pupils all over the country had been left with no bus service to school over a shortage of spaces on the free School Transport Scheme.

While a Government cost of living measure to waive school transport fees was widely welcomed, thousands of students were unable to avail of the service due to lack of capacity, even some pupils that had previously used the scheme.

The issue is still a cause for concern in a number of areas throughout Tipperary, including rural areas serving Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir.

Some pupils in the Newcastle and Ardfinnan area are still left without a school bus service.

BUREAUCRATIC MESS

“It is a bureaucratic mess, it is impossible to get to talk to an actual person in Bus Éireann about it. I have tried on numerous occasions to speak to somebody and so have the parents involved. It is so frustrating,” said Cllr Máirín McGrath.

Cllr McGrath said that the Government had announced the scheme without having the proper resources in place which created havoc in many communities.

“The Government is trying to cut down car emissions on our roads but this is forcing people to use their cars more to bring pupils to school that should be travelling on the free bus scheme,” she said.