Fr Vincent Stapleton writes to Kermit the frog

MOST ILLUSTRIOUS KERMIT THE FROG

Dear Kermit,

I am writing with heartfelt greetings to you, our good friend, and to Miss Piggy and all the kids. I hope Tiny Tim is doing well.



I wish to extend to you, Miss Piggy and the entire litter (or army … or maybe let’s just call it the family), a special invitation to our town of Thurles. Yes indeed! It is that time of year again – when the season of the musicals kicks off in our schools.



For a long time, the curtains remained closed. The stages grew dusty, and spiders had a field day. In the space of three long years, starved of inspiration, only one bright light lit up the horizon and that was the oriental bazaar of Aladdin which was performed with such gusto by Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed last year. This year Coláiste Mhuire has enchanted us with the Disney favourite Beauty and the Beast. Kermit, you would have loved the buzz in the hall for that one.



If you can make it in the next few weeks, you will be in for a treat. We will be given the chance to re-live our childhood with the stage version of Roald Dahl’s classic Matilda – where the kids turn the tables on the teachers for a night of music and magic with the Presentation girls.



But, if you’d prefer to pander to your wild side, you’d always be welcome to the jungle. You may have a few relations there but watch out for the lions. The Ursuline presentation of the Lion King promises to be a Serengeti spectacle. And that leaves us waiting in suspense to see what the boys can bring to the stage. We always look forward to the Thurles CBS show to spice up our new year. And of course, we await the return of Thurles Musical Society in 2023 which is one of the highlights of the town’s social scene.



In fact, Kermit, we are truly blessed in Thurles. In the Source Theatre, and with the different drama, literature, music and performing art spaces – there is a wide variety of options for creative expression.



It used to be that school was all about academics and points. Outside of school, sport was king. But we know Kermit, that the human being (and the frog) is much richer and deeper in soul than any two dimensions. Obviously, we have to feed and exercise the body. School very much focuses on feeding and exercising the mind. But we don’t exist from the shoulders upwards or the neck down (I can’t speak for puppets on this one).

It is crucial that we find ways and means of stimulating the hearts and imaginations, and the creative spirits of all our young people and give them opportunities to bring it all together. To see the talent on view, the teamwork and work-ethic, the sense of community and the ability of these musicals to close the gap between staff, students and community … seeing all this is sign of something powerful that really hits the spot. That is the secret to the captivating magic of the Muppets through all the years.



Guiding all these aspects of the human person and knitting them together, is the level of the Spirit. An authentic religious sense teaches us all to place our talents and energies at the service of our families, schools and communities. The Holy Spirit gently encourages each person to continually open our heart to the world around us – to the beauty, creativity and song, but also with compassion for the loneliness, suffering and struggle.



And, the Spirit also teaches us to recognise that we are all one, part of one great fabric … one colourful and diverse tapestry.

May each of us bring our best to make it shine.



And we could always use another shade of green, Kermit, if you ever do decide to visit.

A native of Borrisoleigh, Fr Vincent Stapleton is Rector of St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles.