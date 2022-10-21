€5 per night computer course in rural Tipperary to help with internet, online shopping, etc.

COMPUTER COURSE

Killurney Community Centre is delighted to share the news that they will be holding a computer course starting on Thursday, October 28.

This is available to anybody who would like to become confident when using the internet to bank, shop, and more!



The course is €5 per night and if you pay in full on the first night you will get one night free!



SPOOKY MUSIC NIGHT

Our very own band the K.G.E will be playing us some spooky music on thisFriday October 28! Entry at the door is free and opens at 7:30. Raffle will be held on the night.

It's that time of the year again when Team Hope is looking for people to create wonderful shoeboxes for all the children who may not get a Christmas present this year. Contact Ann on 0861534368 for a leaflet or more info.

We sincerely like to thank everyone who donated to our Hospice Coffee Morning! We all raised a fantastic €880!! This money has gone directly to South Tipperary Hospice and will help so many people.