25 Oct 2022

Tipperary man behind campaign to raise awareness about stuttering

Deputy Mattie McGrath with campaigners on issues surrounding mental health and stuttering

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Oct 2022 7:18 PM

Tipperary TD Deputy Mattie McGrath has given his support to a Tipperary man trying to raise awareness about the mental health issues surrounding stuttering.

"Last week, I met with members from - whose campaign is to raise awareness of the issues faced by those who stutter and is led by Tipperary Man Michael Ryan, Michael O'Shea and Jamie Googan.
Each of them has been and are challenged by stuttering and with the support of educator Con Hurley, they have come together determined, not only to raise awareness in Ireland on the mental health challenges faced by those who stutter, but to also improve the quality of life for young people who stutter, in order that their experiences, in a world where verbal fluency is the norm, are better than ours.

The campaign is a world first for the stuttering community, which has grown organically without the imprimatur of any national organisation. To date they have helped over 60 individuals and their families but they estimate that there are 50,000 individuals who stutter in Ireland," said Deputy Mattie McGrath.

