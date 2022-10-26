Tipperary energy users urged to check their bills after one customer overcharged by €500

A Tipperary TD has urged energy users to check their bills after one customer in the county was overcharged by as much as €500.

Deputy Alan Kelly said that a constituent sent him correspondence with an energy company in which he queried his latest bill because he was alarmed at the cost and queried it as it had been "estimated" for a considerable period of time.

The Labour TD said that, after multiple emails, the customer got to speak to a customer service representative. He then had more correspondence querying the bill.

The customer asked very pertinently what rates they charged over the various "estimated" periods, said Deputy Kelly.

"It turns out that they were charging him the wrong rate and instead were charging him the newer more expensive rate for some of the estimated period. Consequently, his bill was approximately €500 cheaper than the initial bill," he said.

Deputy Kelly admitted that mistakes do happen, but what was really worrying given the energy and cost of living crisp we are in a the line in the correspondence stating: "I’m very sorry I did not consider this when we originally discussed your account."

H said that it made him wonder how many more customers who didn’t query their bills or hadn’t the wherewithal to do that had been overcharged?

"I’ll be following up on this with the Minister and the Regulator," he pledged.

Deputy Kelly urged customers to "check your energy bills and if concerned with being overcharged, challenge your provider".