A book focusing on the Civil War in county Tipperary wins top award

The Tipperariana Book of the Year Award for 2021 took place on Friday, October 14, in the ICA Hall, Fethard.

The recipients were Denis G Marnane and Mary Guinan Darmody for their book entitled The Civil War in county Tipperary.

Michael Mallon, Chairperson, Fethard Historical Society opened the proceedings by welcoming everyone. He extended a special welcome to the guests of honour, Denis G Marnane, Tipperary historian, and Mary Guinan Darmody, Tipperary County Library.

He also welcomed Elaine Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Printers, and the Tipperary Town contingent who had come along to support them.

He then handed over to the MC for the evening, Mary Hanrahan, PRO, Fethard Historical Society, organisers of the Tipperariana Book Fair since 1996.

Mary acknowledged Mary Guinan Dermody’s continuous assistance not only to the Fethard Historical Society since its foundation but to all involved in historical endeavour throughout the county.

Denis G Marnane is, of course, renowned for his prodigious output of articles and books relating to the history of county Tipperary.

It is worth noting that this is the second time Denis Marnane and Mary Guinan Darmody have received the Tipperariana Book of the Year Award.

The first time was back in 2007 for Finding Tipperary - a comprehensive guide to all available books, articles etc. relating to county Tipperary held in the county archives. It is an invaluable reference for anyone doing research in the area.

Mary invited Terry Cunningham, Fethard Historical Society, to talk about how the award originated.

Terry explained that it all stemmed from the annual Tipperariana Book Fair where local Tipperary authors were always invited to come and showcase their books. The society became aware of the amazing number of books produced each year in and about Tipperary and felt that such endeavours deserved recognition.

The Civil War book written by Mary and Des met that criteria.

It is beautifully written, with exemplary attention to detail, and meticulously researched.

“While it is not a book to be read at one sitting,” Mary Hanrahan said, “neither is it a book simply to be dipped into. It is a serious book that merits serious attention. Undoubtedly, it is the most comprehensive account to date of the Civil War in

Tipperary and it raises the bar for all those who will write on this topic in the future. It is a wonderful addition to the Tipperary and the national historical archive.”

Each year, The Fethard Historical Society commissions local ceramicist, Dóirín Saurus, to make a unique piece for the recipient of the Tipperariana Book of the Year Award.

The committee simply gives Dóirín an outline brief and then trusts in her creativity to produce something special.

This year, as always, Dóirín executed the commission beautifully. She presented Mary Guinan Darmody with an inscribed candle stick with a complementary red candle.

The presentation piece for Denis comprised a flame - representing the flame of freedom ignited during the 1916 Rising- but this flame is divided representing the schism of the Civil War.

Mary Guinan Darmody in her acceptance speech thanked the Fethard Historical Society for acknowledging her role in producing the award winning book.

Denis Marnane then spoke about the challenges involved in writing a book about such a highly sensitive, at times even controversial, topic as the Irish Civil War.

He focused on the factual material available to him and tried, as much as possible, to be objective. Denis also stressed the difference between commemoration and history, the first reflecting personal allegiance while the second is based as much as possible on fact.