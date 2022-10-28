Major plans for this popular Tipperary tourism town pass court of public opinion

The Cashel Public Realm Plan has passed the crucial public display phase and has now been approved and green lit by local councillors.

Speaking at the October meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, when the Chief Executive’s Report for the Cashel Public Realm – Part 8 Plans came before members, Cllr Declan Burgess, who proposed the plan for approval by members, said: “This is a reimagining of the space in the town centre. Overall, it is a good plan. It complements the heritage and beauty of Cashel. It is a very strong business and tourism town and it is great to see focus on that.”

Speaking previously, he said: “The plans are a great balance in terms of supporting business, quality of life, good streetscapes and changes that have been made in terms of outdoor dining as a result of Covid.”

The council had various rounds of public consultations with groups in Cashel to progress the Public Realm Plan, designed by the Hogarth Company, to upgrade and beautify the town centre.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said the “people of the town have engaged and have acknowledged that it’s important that works should be welcomed”.

“The quicker the works begin, the better.” The next phase will be carried out on the Main Street, Lower Gate and the “Back of the Pipes”. The plan forms part of a Bord Fáilte “destination towns” program.

The proposed development includes the pedestrianisation of the “Back of the Pipes” from Moor Lane to Bank Street, new high-quality paving, new kerbing, landscaping, public lighting, improved street furniture including bike racks and five temporary canopies at the Plaza, new layout to the Plaza, refurbishment of Back of the Pipes fountain, provision of a new bus shelter at the existing bus stop on the northern end of Main Street, provision of wayfinding, information and directional signage throughout the scheme.