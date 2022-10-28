Search

28 Oct 2022

Keeping Tipperary safe - Huge crowds came along for Fire Station Open Day in Cahir

Using the fire hose is always a firm favourite with children at Cahir Fire Station Open Day and it was again on Saturday last. Pic: Maria Taylor

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Open Day at Cahir Fire Station


Cahir Fire Station held it’s very popular Open Day last Saturday October 22 from 2 to 5pm.

The weather held and as usual there was a huge crowd with lots of families passing through the station doors on the day.

All of the children were treated to free gifts and sweets much to their delight and the safety demonstrations proved that the
children never tire of seeing the fire fighters do their very important work!

The Cahir Fire crew are always fantastic with the children and there is always lots of advice on safety around the home.

A great afternoon was had by all!

