Offaly group to raise funds for the family of an eight-year-old boy in Tipperary

A group in Offaly has started a fundraiser for Tipperary eight-year-old Èanna Ryan, who is battling leukaemia.

Moovember, based in Daingean, Offaly, is hoping to raise €3,000 for Èanna’s family.

The group spends Novembers fundraising for the families of children with cancer.

Moovember Chairman Paul Keating said there are a lot of costs for families when a child becomes sick, and they would like to help.

“Life continues when a child gets sick, and that’s what people don’t see. Normal day-to-day things have to go on,” said Mr Keating.

Èanna Ryan

The GoFundMe page says Èanna lives with his Mom, Dad and four siblings.

Èanna was diagnosed in March 2021 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy.

However, Èanna’s type of leukaemia is extremely aggressive and chemo-resistant.

A gene mutation means Èanna can not receive a bone marrow transplant, and a new drug in trial has also failed.

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Leukaemia is a blood cancer that affects white blood cells. Èanna has Acute Myeloid Leukaemia or AML. According to the Irish Cancer Society, AML is fast-growing cancer which usually is more common in those 65 years and older.

Around 120 people are diagnosed with AML in Ireland a year.

On this GoFundMe page, it says:

“Èanna is a happy, strong, determined little boy who has recently returned to school with all his friends and classmates. Èanna and his family will continue to fight to try and find a cure for him, and so will we. Please help to raise funds for this amazing little boy and ask everyone you know to please join in the fight.”

Moovember

During November, Moovember organises events to raise money for families of children with cancer for bills or for the child’s siblings.

Mr Keating said the group has been raising funds for the families of children with cancer for the past eight years, and the movement continues to grow.

He said between the rising cost of living, driving back and forward from hospitals and looking after other children, families have a lot of expenses.

And that is where Moovember comes in and helps out.

“We find kids get well cared for in hospital, but families have to give up work, at least one parent will and siblings give up so much,” said Mr Keating.

A five-person committee runs the group, including committee secretary Ruth Wyer who set up the GoFundMe page.

They raise money through events like walking groups, moustache fundraisers and cinema days, GoFundMe pages and other activities.

They usually fundraise for local families but will extend their help to other counties if nobody local needs their help.

You can donate to Èanna’s fundraiser by searching Please support Èanna.