Extensive damage to roads caused by flooding throughout Tipperary

Heavy rainfall has caused significant disruption for traffic due to flooding events throughout Tipperary.

Roads have been closed and emergency services are braced for further disruption over the next few days.

“River levels are very high and ground conditions are saturated as it is,” said Liam Browne, Senior Roads Engineer with Tipperary County Council.

“The very heavy rainfall would have caused significant damage to roads, particularly in the southern half of the county, and we are preparing for what is to come over the next few days,” he said.

The flood defence systems in both Clonmel and Carrick have held up.

The Convent Road in Clonmel was closed to traffic on Monday night but was open again on Tuesday morning.

“The flood defence barriers in Clonmel were erected last week and we had crews out on Monday putting up more of the barriers. A lot of work is being done to ensure drains are not blocked throughout the county,” he said.

Heavy flooding in the village of Golden also forced a road closure on Monday night but again it was open for use on Tuesday morning.

Roads in the Newcastle, Fethard and Cloneen areas have also been closed over the last few days due to flooding.

In Lismolin, a family with four young children had to move out of their home last Friday night because of flooding.

They were put up in emergency accommodation on Friday night last. They then stayed with family members for a few nights and are now back on site after getting a loan of a caravan to live in.

“All the downstairs of the house is completely destroyed. They cannot live in it and the flooding is to get worse over the next few days,” said Cllr Imelda Goldsboro.

Cllr Goldsboro has also encouraged people to support a GoFundMe campaign that was set up to help pay for the cost of the repair of a walkway in the Ballingarry Community Field which was extensively flooded. “The walkway is a great amenity for everybody. We need to reopen quickly,” she said.

Cllr Máirín McGrath said that Tipperary County Council had already written to the Minister for Transport seeking additional funding to deal with road repairs as a result of flooding.

“We need to keep the pressure on to secure more funding as the road budget we have is almost exhausted,” said Cllr McGrath.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Pat English said the flood defences in the town were holding out.

“The Convent Road was closed on Monday night but no flooding of houses has been reported,” he said.