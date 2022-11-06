Nine Holycross siblings finish Dublin marathon in aid of the Irish Cancer Society

Nine siblings from Holycross made history by completing the Dublin marathon last weekend.

The Quinn family took part to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society, which has supported their sister Edel.

Edel, 56, was born with Turner’s Syndrome and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma eight years ago.

Multiple myeloma is a treatable but not curable type of cancer. Edel participated in the marathon in her wheelchair with her eight siblings. While some of the Quinn family were beginner marathon runners, none were strangers to fundraising.

With an age gap of 20 years ranging from 62 to 42, this tight-knit family of experienced and beginner marathon runners have raised €31,000 by completing the marathon, they said.

To date, the Quinn family have raised over €63,000 for the Irish Cancer Society, Edel being the driving force.

However, the event was extra emotional as the family lost their father, Liam, three months ago.

All the siblings started to go together, and three of the siblings running went back out on the course to all cross the line and finish at six hours and 31 minutes.

The fastest time was completed by Billy at 3hrs 17mins, who led the race for the first 28mins before being past by the “elite” runners. Michael completed it in four hours four minutes, while Imelda completed it in four hours and 29 minutes.

Another bit of history was also achieved by Courtney McGuire from Clonmel, who was the first Irish woman home in her first marathon attempt.