Economist criticised over 'civil war' comments about solar farm controversy in community near Carrick-on-Suir

Economist Jim Power has been criticised by an action group for describing the atmosphere in his native Clonea-Power near Carrick-on-Suir as being like a civil war over a proposed solar farm project.

The Clonea/Mothel Action Group Committee said it was shocked at Mr Power’s comments about the contentious 500-acre solar farm project proposed for their area and claimed they showed a “complete lack of understanding” of local people’s concerns.

The well-known economist made the comments at a recent European Commission Energy Roadshow at the South East Technological University in Waterford.

He told the Waterford News & Star newspaper at the event it was “like 1922 out there (in Clonea) at the moment”.

He explained: “You drive through the parish and there are signs up about ‘don’t let solar destroy our community’.

“A few farmers have come together to try and develop a solar farm and it’s causing civil war.

“I was asked last April to go down and chair a ‘town hall’ meeting.

“I politely declined because I knew I’d be lynched if I actually went out there and expressed what I really believed on the subject.

“The opposition to that solar farm development is quite extraordinary and it shows the difficulty in driving a renewable energy agenda in this county. The spirit of NIMBY-ism (Not In My Back Yard) is alive and well and that is something that has to be tackled.”

Mr Power added: “And I know people have legitimate reasons as to why they might object to something but at the end of the day, given the crises we are facing at the moment – and to me, the two biggest national crises are housing and energy and the future security of energy supply – we all have to accept things we mightn’t like for the greater good.

“And the greater good for me is number one: creating a long-term strategic view on housing and delivering that and secondly: creating and delivering a long-term strategic view on energy security in the future.”

The solar farm proposal Mr Power commented on is BNRG Renewables’ proposal to develop a 380-acre solar farm in the Clonea-Power area. The company already secured planning permission in 2019 for a solar farm of 120 acres in nearby Curraghduff and Mothel.

In a statement, the Clonea/Mothel Action Group Committee said Mr Power’s comments showed a “complete lack of understanding of the concerns local people have in relation to the proposed solar farm development in Clonea-Power and appear to indicate that debate on the matter should cease”. The group said the issues it raised are to do with the suitability of placing a 500-acre “industrial complex” next to Clonea-Power village.

“It claimed there are no planning specific regulations governing such a development nationally or locally.

“This means no limit to its size, no need for any studies to be carried out in relation to its effects on the environment, the impact it would have on the long term social or economic development of the area, and no need to have a specific plan in place in the event of fire.”

“Mr Power’s attitude appears to be that local concerns should be ignored and implies that those seeking answers to legitimate questions are limited in their understanding.

“He appears to be unaware that following lobbying on the subject by the committee of all Waterford’s elected public representatives, the council passed a motion earlier this year requesting that further solar farm development be restricted until proper national guidelines be put in place for such developments.”

In relation to the posters Mr Power referred to, the group said the posters were done to encourage debate and engagement on the subject.

“The fact that a good number were defaced, by persons unknown, in recent times indicates that some people want to eliminate discussion on the matter and ignore the fact that as a matter of principle the Clonea/Mothel Action Group are fully in favour of renewable energy.

“The issue is the size and location of such developments alongside the need for proper impact studies to be carried out.”

The action group went on to criticise the comparison Mr Power drew with the Civil War and 1922 as “deliberately provocative and totally inaccurate”.

And the group described his fear of being “lynched” had he attended the public meeting in Clonea-Power in April as “scandalous and very insulting to the people of the area” .

Responding to Mr Power’s comments concerning the “greater good”, the group contended the greater good encompasses far more than the potential profits such a development would generate for a few.

“Consideration has to be given to the loss of 500 acres of prime agricultural land at a time of spiralling world food prices, the adverse effect such a development and its associated ancillary works would have on the ability of the area to grow its population, the adverse effect on local tourism and the destruction of the area’s green image.”

Mr Power didn’t wish to comment on the group’s statement when contacted by The Nationalist for a response.