Tipperary Sinn Féin supports the upcoming cost of living protest in Nenagh

Local Sinn Féin representative for Roscrea, Templemore Breandán Ó Conchúir has called on the public to support the upcoming cost of living coalition protests in Nenagh on the 19th of November at 2.30pm at Nenagh train Station.

"The Cost of Living Coalition has come together to demand action on the rising costs of living and the increasing difficulties this is creating for people and businesses. As a local rep I see the impact of the growing crisis everyday with families struggling to keep up with rising bills and rents while more and more local businesses struggle to stay open," he said.



"The measures announced in the budget do not solve the problem. One of payments might alleviate the immediate impact but once that money is spent people are no better off as prices continue to rise while incomes don’t.



"The protest on the 19th is an opportunity to send a message to the government that we will not put up rising prices and record profits while ordinary people are struggling to pay their bills.