Search

08 Nov 2022

Tipperary Sinn Féin supports the upcoming cost of living protest in Nenagh

The event takes place on November 19

Protest planned in Derry to stand against cost of living crisis

The protest on the 19th is an opportunity to send a message to the government

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Nov 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Local Sinn Féin representative for Roscrea, Templemore Breandán Ó Conchúir has called on the public to support the upcoming cost of living coalition protests in Nenagh on the 19th of November at 2.30pm at Nenagh train Station.

"The Cost of Living Coalition has come together to demand action on the rising costs of living and the increasing difficulties this is creating for people and businesses. As a local rep I see the impact of the growing crisis everyday with families struggling to keep up with rising bills and rents while more and more local businesses struggle to stay open," he said.


"The measures announced in the budget do not solve the problem. One of payments might alleviate the immediate impact but once that money is spent people are no better off as prices continue to rise while incomes don’t.


"The protest on the 19th is an opportunity to send a message to the government that we will not put up rising prices and record profits while ordinary people are struggling to pay their bills.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media