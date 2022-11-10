Papal honours from Rome for two Golden Tipperary women - Margaret and Alice

Congratulations to Golden/Kilfeacle ladies Margaret Tuohy and Alice Carroll who have been awarded the Benemerenti Medal from Pope Francis
Papal Honours
Congratulations to Golden/Kilfeacle ladies Margaret Tuohy and Alice Carroll who have been awarded the Benemerenti Medal from Pope Francis for their long service as sacristans to our community.
Their awards will be presented to them by Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly at an 11am Mass in Golden on Sunday, November 20, followed by light refreshments in the hall immediately afterwards to which everyone is invited.
The parchment certificates that accompany the Papal Medal reads:
‘Francis, Supreme Pontiff, making use of his power to honour by this mark of distinction, has seen fit to give and to bestow a medal for excellence, established for whoever is exceedingly well deserving in Christian matters, on Margaret Tuohy and Alice Carol.
- From the Vatican August 9, 2022.’
Please note that there will be no 10am Mass in Kilfeacle on that morning.
