Clonmel World Music brings top performer to Raheen House Hotel

Clonmel World Music will host the Karan Casey Band in Raheen House Hotel on Friday, November 11.

Clonmel World Music is delighted to welcome back one of the best folk/traditional singers in Ireland to Clonmel.

Karan is bringing an all-star band to Clonmel, with Niall Vallely (Buille) on concertina, Niamh Dunne (Beoga) on fiddle and vocals and Sean Og Graam (Beoga) on guitar and vocals.

Karan has just come back from an extensive US tour, and is working on a new album.

Karan was nominated in 2019 for an RTÉ Radio Folk award for Best Original Folk Track, for her song Down in the Glen.

She also performed at the awards, with the band she is bringing to Clonmel.

Karan Casey is originally from Ballyduff Lower, near Kilmeaden, county Waterford, and has long been one of the most innovative voices in Irish traditional and folk music. Her career has spanned 33 years from the early days as a jazz performer in Dublin to her heady days in New York with the band Solas, to her now established solo career. Karan has sold over half a million records. Karan released her first album with the group Solas, which quickly became the most celebrated Irish band in the US, and her four years with the group were pivotal.

Since embarking on her solo career Karan has released seven solo albums, a duo album (with John Doyle), an album for children and numerous contributions to other artists’ projects – appearing on more than 50 albums in total.

She has toured constantly throughout North America, Europe and Japan, performing solo, with her own band and with many other diverse artists.

Recent years have seen Karan appearing with folk legends James Taylor, Liam Clancy, Peggy Seeger, Mick Moloney and the Dubliners and Imelda May as well as performances with Solas, Lunasa, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones and Tim O’Brien

Karan has won awards for Best Folk Album and Best Folk Female from Irish Music Magazine and been nominated for the BBC Folk Awards and the Danish Grammys and was a key member of Paul Winter’s Grammy-award winning Celtic Solstice.

She has appeared at major festivals in Europe and the US such as WOMAD USA, the Cambridge Folk Festival, Celtic Connections, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Festival Cornouaille, Festival Interceltique Lorient, Milwaukee Irishfest and Merlefest.

She has also appeared at many prestigious venues including the Kennedy Centre (Washington DC), New York’s Symphony

Space, Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, the Hollywood Bowl, Dublin’s National Concert Hall, the Cathedral of St John the Divine, the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and many others.

She has made many TV and radio appearances on both sides of the Atlantic and has been a frequent guest on nationally syndicated US radio and TV shows.



Tickets for this great gig are on sale now, and are available online at clonmelworldmusic.com, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.