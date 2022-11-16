Search

16 Nov 2022

Carrick-on-Suir solicitor to campaign for improved access to justice as Law Society's new president

Carrick-on-Suir based solicitor is the Law Society's new president

The Law Society's new president Maura Derivan

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

16 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

Carrick-on-Suir-based solicitor, Maura Derivan, will campaign for increased access to and investment in legal aid and increased investment in the Courts Service during her year-long term as the Law Society’s 152nd President.

Ms Derivan, a managing partner of Derivan Sexton & Company solicitors at New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, has become only the sixth woman to lead the Law Society.

She took over as President of the Society that represents 23,000 Irish solicitors last Friday, November 11 and will serve in the role until November next year.

 “I am honoured to serve as President of the Law Society and to lead the Irish solicitors’ profession for the next 12 months,” said Ms Derivan.

“As only the sixth woman to hold the office of the President of the Law Society, I recognise the importance of diversity, inclusion and representation. I am committed to serving the profession for my term as President,” she said.  
 

Ms Derivan said access to justice will be a significant focus of her year as President.

“Democracy is founded on access to justice, which is the basis of fundamental human rights.

“The Law Society has always called for prioritising access to justice for all in society. We have highlighted the need for urgent investment in resources and personnel in the Courts Service.”

She said the Society has called for increased access to and investment in legal aid.
“There is still significant improvement needed in this and other areas of the civil legal system to improve access to justice in the public interest.
 

“To have a properly functioning civil society, we all must be able to access justice when we need it,” Ms Derivan added.
 

Ms Derivan said she will also prioritise the importance of professional standards and courtesy in the legal profession for all lawyers.

 “I will support, encourage and nurture the collegiality and synergies between the legal professions, clients and stakeholders.

By working together, we can champion the solicitors’ profession and provide a high standard of service to our clients, stakeholders and members of the public at all times, which is a vehicle to improve access to justice for all.

 “In addition, I will continue to build on the great work of the Law Society in the areas of gender equality, diversity and inclusion, which are at the core of the profession’s values and fundamental to its future.”
 

Ms Derivan attended school at Mount Anville in Dublin and studied law at University College Dublin where she obtained a Bachelor of Civil Law degree.
 

She trained with Mason Hayes & Curran and qualified as a solicitor. She then joined Orpen Franks where she became a junior partner specialising in litigation and commercial litigation.

She has been based in Carrick-on-Suir for many years and works alongside her husband, solicitor Patrick Derivan, at Derivan Sexton & Company. She specialises in the areas of personal injuries litigation, medical negligence and judicial review.

Ms Derivan has been a member of the Council of the Law Society since 2006.

She has served on many senior committees including the Co-ordination Committee, Finance Committee, Administrative Sub-Committee of Finance and the Law Society Practice Management Standard Working Group.

She was appointed chairperson of a division of the Regulation of Practice Committee, the PR Committee and the Negative Interest Task Force.

In 2018, Ms Derivan was the proposer of a motion brought to the Council of the Law Society to adopt a Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Policy in respect of the Law Society.

Arising from the motion, the Law Society established its Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

Local News

