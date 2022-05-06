What is in your horoscope this week - May 9, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing May 9, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

What a week! You’re entering a new and exciting phase as fortuitous Jupiter moves into your sign until late October. Good fortune comes your way when you take the lead and step fearlessly into unchartered territory. As you dive into new experiences, you’ll realize how much you’re capable of. Plus, guard your money this weekend, as it could slip through your fingers.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

The beneficial planet Jupiter moves into a secluded zone for some months, ushering in a time of healing and renewal. You’ll find that taking up spiritual practices such meditation or mindfulness can help remove old fears and give you faith in yourself. The Sun in your sign clashes with prudent Saturn over the weekend, so you might want to pace yourself or simplify your plans.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

You’ll be ready to reframe your long-term goals and wishes, and make them bigger and bolder. And as Jupiter powers into Aries and your social zone, you’ll want to contribute to projects and causes that have others’ best interests at heart. Moving in new circles could pave the way for golden opportunities. As Pluto rewinds, it will be easier to let go of emotional baggage.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Ready for lift-off? Good things are happening in your career zone as sassy Jupiter moves in until late October. This is a peak time for expanding the scope of your professional life, getting a better job or seeking a promotion. Your confidence will be high, and you’ll be ready to take on board new challenges. Uncertain about someone, Cancer? They may have a hidden agenda.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

You’ll have your sights set on far horizons as Jupiter bounces into your sector of travel and adventure for several months. As well as a strong dose of wanderlust, you might enjoy studying for fun or for a qualification. You’ll be ready to explore your potential and jettison any limiting beliefs. Remember too that all that glitters is not gold. Don’t believe everything you’re told.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

As Jupiter begins its journey through a secretive zone, it can positively influence many hidden areas, which include finances, business, taxes, loans and your overall psychological state. It’s possible that money may come to you more easily and you’ll feel supported emotionally. As Pluto rewinds this week, it could inspire you to explore buried feelings through art and craft.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Your love life and other relationships can benefit from Jupiter’s move into Aries. Teaming up with others could bring some wonderful opportunities. And you’ll be ready to take close bonds to a new level. When it comes to romance, you might experience hiccups. The Sun’s angle to Saturn hints that you may not feel as strongly as you once did and could need time out.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Good things are coming your way as fortunate Jupiter moves into Aries, increasing energy levels and enhancing your self-belief. This is an excellent time to develop a daily routine that will enable you to reach your health and work goals. Mind, you may have a tendency to indulge, which might not help if you’re eager to cut back on certain foods. Be strong, Scorpio. You can do it!

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

A new phase begins for you Archer, as Jupiter your guide planet changes signs and moves into Aries. The coming months can find you in an adventurous mood, and willing to explore interests that may have some risk attached. You’ll enjoy all kinds of sports, especially anything competitive. This could be a time of romance and lively encounters that stir you to action.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

As Jupiter moves into Aries and your home zone, you may be ready to expand your property by building an extension or even converting the loft. Or you might look for a bigger place that can accommodate your new needs. You could create a thriving business working from home. Plus, as Pluto rewinds in your sign, it’s time to let go of anything that isn’t working out.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Your outlook will be more optimistic as Jupiter moves into Aries and your communication zone. This is a great time to learn about new ideas and expand your options through study and education. If you have a skill, you might want to share your knowledge by teaching others, which you’ll enjoy. Pluto goes into reverse, inspiring you to find closure on a lingering issue.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

If you’ve wanted to increase your income, Jupiter’s move into Aries and your financial zone could help you to feel more confident about handling money. A more relaxed perspective means you’ll be able to take advantage of opportunities as they show up. You may be inspired to start a side business. On another note, you could mistrust your intuition, but it’s wise not to.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be in demand and loving it! This high-powered year can find you on a roll and making some savvy moves. Week by week, you’ll be making progress with something you can be proud of.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be eager for thrilling adventures, even if they do involve some risk. This could be a landmark year for you, as you’ll embrace challenges and explore possibilities that can bring sensational results.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Brushing up on a skill or gaining a qualification can take you many steps nearer to living your dream. While it may seem you are treading water, this is time well spent and you will reap rewards.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! A decision could alter the course of your life, and there are times when you’ll sense that fate is playing its hand. Have a strong sense of vocation? You’ll be ready to make it a part of your life.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Fresh streams of energy will encourage and inspire you. There’s so much you’re ready to explore and embrace. Even challenges will be seen by you as an opportunity for positive growth.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This can be a tremendous year if you don’t put too many obstacles in your own way. There are wonderful opportunities open to you, but fear might hold you back unless you can gently override it.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your caring and compassionate side might inspire you to volunteer your services to others. Equally, you may want to set free the artist within. Have a desire to showcase your talents? Go for it!