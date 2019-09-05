Tipperary town residents group enjoy family funday

St Michaels’ Ave and Marian Terrace Residents association held their family fun / sports day on August 17th.

It was a lovely dry sunny day and everybody enjoyed the community spirit of the afternoon, which included children’s races, a penalty shoot out organised by Kevin Brown, face painting by Leah and helpers from Tipperary Youth Service, music, hot food and ice cream, finishing up with a visit from the Tipperary Fire brigade which brought screams of excitement from the children, thank you lads.

Thanks to our very kind sponsors Brodeen Engineering, Tipperary Lions Club, Tipperary Credit Union, Maxol garage Cashel Road, Tipperary Jewellers Davis Street.

Thanks to Paul and Kathleen for organising the children’s races, and all the hard working committee who organised the fun day, and the outdoor staff of the Town Council who prepared the plots .

