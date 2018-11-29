Calling all talented families in Tipperary!

Síle Seoige is back looking for Ireland’s most talented family to take part in a new series of TG4’s Réalta agus Gaolta. If you and your brother or sister, father, mother, granny has a talent, now is your chance to make your family a household name.

The act must consist of at least 2 people. There are no restrictions on what their act could be. They could be singers, dancers, musicians, storytellers, you name it, we want to see it all! Performers of all ages can apply.

If you and your family would like to Audition for the show, you can apply through the TG4 Website – www.tg4.ie/realtaagusgaolta or for more details, email Fiona on fionanic@adareproductions.ie

The Best of Luck!