All welcome to visit the live Crib this Christmas in Clonoulty village

All roads will be leading to Clonoulty this weekend with the local Vintage Club running a live Christmas Crib at their headquarters beside Simon's Bar, Clonoulty. The nativity scene will be brought to life with a host of animals including sheep, donkey, calf, pony and geese. The crib will run on Saturday December 15 from 6-9pm and on Sunday December 16 from 11am - 4pm. There will be lots to do and see, with Santa in attendance on Sunday for the little ones, a Christmas Craft Fair for the adults to browse and everybody can join in the carol singing.

All funds raised on both days will be in aid of Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club and various local charities. “Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club have a very proud tradition of running fundraisers for various charity and voluntary organisations" explained TJ Donnelly, Chairperson. "Christmas is all about family and friends and children, so what better way to gather everybody at this special time than to celebrate the Holy Family"

"As part of this weekend, we're also holding a Light Up For Christmas event, which will see a parade of tractors, cars and trucks sparking with fairy lights roll into Clonoulty on Saturday evening, December 15 at 7.30pm. There are trophies for Best Unit, Best Rigid, Best Lights, Best Fleet and Best Custom so we expect competition to be fierce - the village will be ablaze!"

It is guaranteed to be a magical experience for all the family, so come along on Saturday or Sunday for a wonderful Christmas experience.