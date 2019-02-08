Moyne 10K walking challenge

The first two nights of our challenge, in association with Suil Eile, has proved to be very successful with 37 people walking on either or both Monday and Wednesday. The cold and icy weather did not deter people and using the walking track allowed everyone to walk and talk at their own pace. The target this week was 4k (10 laps) with everyone well able for the challenge. Anyone who has yet to contemplate joining in please do make the effort to come along. It will be well worth it. Over the eight weeks of the challenge the distance will gradually increase but this is done entirely at each person’s own pace and on the safety of the track. All participants must register on the Suil Eile website and sign in on the night. See you all on Monday at 8pm in Moyne Sportsfield.