Tribute to Eamonn Butler at sparkling Inch comedy

The highly experienced Inch Players, played it strictly for laughs and good old-fashioned heart-warming entertainment when they staged to packed houses the hilarious comedy, “Widows’ Paradise”, by playwright, Sam Cree in Inch Community Centre.

The talented group upheld a decades-long proud tradition with this quality production. Their former producer /director, the late Eamonn Butler, would have been so proud of this sparkling performance which was thoroughly enjoyed by appreciative audiences who packed the theatre for three nights.

There was an appropriate tribute to the late Mr Butler in the programme. And this writer would like to be associated with the sentiments expressed. Eamonn was such a gentle, kind and wise man whose understanding of and love for this human life was boundless. Ar dheis De a anam cinealta.

The tribute to Eamonn by Matt Shanahan, Bridget Bourke and Michael Carey lauded Eamonn’s work over 50 years as actor, producer and director with Inch Players. The trio stated: “Eamonn’s knowledge of drama was immense and he will be sadly missed by everyone associated with Inch Players. His encouragement to everyone, especially new members, was invaluable His kind gentle ways ensured everyone enjoyed rehearsals, performances and smooth running of productions. Eamonn’s wit and good humour endeared him to everyone who knew him. He was a true gentleman”. A moment of reflection was observed in the theatre for Eamonn.

Bridget Bourke also paid tribute to former member, the late Con Kinnane.

The Inch Players, are now under the guidance of Producer, Michael Carey, and Joint Directors, Matt Shanahan and Bridget Bourke, both of whom have starred in many productions in Inch over the years. They have brought off another splendid achievement with “Widow’s Paradise”.

The action of “Widow’s Paradise” takes place on a Friday evening in early September in a holiday park. Five women decide to hire a caravan for the weekend away from men. However not everything goes to plan-with hilarious consequences.

The richly talented cast, comprises of Kathleen Flynn (Ruby Dempsey), Mathilda Hayes (Lucy McGarry), Trish O’Halloran (Rose Carter), Mary Everard (Vanessa Buttimer), Jodie Kennedy (Sylvia Dempsey),Brendan Hoare (Harry Bradshaw), PJ Delaney (Ernie Gillespie), Brian Everard (Alan Bradshaw), Matt McGrath (Wilfred McNeilly), Patrick Gormley (John McGonagle).

Continuity was by Joanne O ‘Halloran Ryan and Rena Ryan.

Set Construction was by Matt Shanahan, Ml Carey and Martin Flynn.

Set Design was by Rena Ryan, Mathilda Hayes, Kathleen Flynn and Sean Og Hayes. Sound and lighting was by Damien Young. Other loyal stalwarts included Marese Kennedy, Mary Shanahan and Kathy Butler (Door), Margaret Ryan (Tickets/Raffle), Sean Og Hayes (Curtain).

Many of these this featured in the hugely successful “Oskarz Night” in Younges’ of The Ragg recently which was enjoyed by hundreds of people over two nights in aid of the famous Drom /Inch GAA Club. I hear Independent Dail Deputy, Michael Lowry, sportingly featured in a movie as a priest. Not his first time in a priestly role, I know.

This time he was blessing troops before they went into battle in a scene for a movie at Barnane, produced by Damien Young, who hails the phenomenal success of the venture as a great community achievement involving the whole parish.