Annual Trocaire walk takes place in Templemore on Good Friday

In Templemore Town Park on Good Friday morning April 19 at 11 am the annual Trócaire Walk will take place - meeting at GAA Pavilion.

The theme is focusing on families from around the world who have been or are being forced off their land due to injustices, discrimination and inequality. This is our fifth Trócaire Walk and many families of our parish make the effort each Good Friday morning to join in this event around the lake.

This year also we would really love to have as many children and our much valued youth to participate in this 45 minute park walk. What a wonderful way to show your solidarity with little Maria, Maya and Patricia, whose photos are displayed on your Trocaire boxes! You are invited to come along and show your solidarity with the many people who find themselves in depths of despair wherever they may be.

Celebration of The Lord’s Passion in Templemore begins at 3pm.

Stations of the Cross in Clonmore and Killea at 7.30pm.