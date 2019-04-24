FAMILY
Creative Mindfulness for Children course
Course is for children aged 4-8 and 9-12 years
Creative Mindfulness for Children course is starting after Easter in the Millennium Family Resource Centre. We are now taking names for classes starting Wednesday, May 1, for children aged 4-8 and 9-12 years. Numbers are strictly limited. Total cost: €30.00 per child. Please contact Julie on 052-9157992 / 083-1008075 or Julie@mfrc.ie for more information.
