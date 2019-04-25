Upperchurch Drombane Historical Society play host to the local Active Retirement group

In conjunction with Upperchurch Drombane Historical Society we will have a get together in Kinnane's Bar Upperchurch next Saturday night, April 27 at 8.00pm beginning with the Historical Society book launch. The Active Retirement Choir will give some rendition from their repertoire. All welcome.

Our next meeting takes place on Monday, April 29 in Upperchurch Hall at 3pm with some gentle dance movements given by Maura Wixted. Refreshments served. All welcome.

Next weekend, a representative from Viatores Christies will speak at all Masses. A voluntary organisation they facilitate the placement of people who wish to work overseas in places of need.