Thurles Lions Club Coffee morning for Blue Door project

Thurles Lions Club are hosting their annual Coffee Morning this Saturday, June 22, between 10.30 am and 1 pm, in the Order of Malta Training Centre, Borroway.

This year the proceeds will go towards our Blue Door initiative.

What is the Blue Door?

There are times when we all feel under pressure and troubled. If you are going through a tough time, for whatever reason, having someone to talk to can help. The Blue Door can support you.

The Blue Door offers a FREE LISTENING SERVICE. Talk to our trained listeners in complete confidence. Over a cuppa, we will listen without judgement, offering an empathetic ear. We can assist you by guiding you to professional counsellors and/or other professionals as you require.

The Blue Door is a cosy welcoming place. The ethos of the Blue Door is one of all-inclusiveness, confidentiality, friendliness, warmth and security, with no stigma, no mental health emphasis, just overall well being.

The Blue Door is in Liberty Square, Thurles (formerly First Editions) and open on Monday and Friday evenings 7pm to 8.30pm. Follow us on Facebook @bluedoorThurles or ring us on 085 224 6371.

OPEN TO EVERYONE………………JUST COME ON IN.