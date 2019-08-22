September will see a change to Mass times in the parish of Holycross Ballycahill

Beginning the weekend of Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 new Mass times in the Parish will be as follows:- Ballycahill: 10am on Sundays,

Holycross: 7pm on Saturdays, 11am and 4pm on Sundays.

Saturday evening Mass in Ballycahill and 9am Sunday morning Mass in Holycross will be discontinued from these dates. These adjustments are due to the shortage of Priests and declining Mass attendance numbers and we apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of these changes.