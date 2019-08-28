Public meeting to discuss CLÁR funding for Ballingarry playground

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro has secured €50,000 in funding for the playground in Ballingarry. She applied for the funding in May through the CLÁR programme.

A meeting will be held on Monday, September 2 at 8.30pm in Ballingarry Community Centre. All parents within the parish who want to use the playground should attend. Support is needed in order to reopen and keep the playground in Ballingarry.