Met Éireann lifts some Storm Lorenzo wind warnings

Met Éireann has lifted some of its Storm Lorenzo weather warnings and appears to have downgraded Lorenzo's wind impact for most of Ireland except along Atlantic counties.

The forecaster has kept a Status Orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

An update issued at 6pm on Thursay says southwesterly winds will veer westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in some coastal regions. It says the storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

This is valid from 6pm on Thursday, October 3 to 6am Friday, October 4.

The Status Yellow wind warning has been lifted for most of the country except Leitrim and Sligo.

The warning fro both of these counties is for west veering northwest winds of mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

This is valid from 6pm Thursday, October 3 to 6am Friday, October 4.

Rain now seems to be the big fear for most of the rest of the country.

The update says a Status Yellow Rainfall warning applies to Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

This will include spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding.

It is valid until 6am on Friday, October 4.

Status Orange - Gale Warning

South to southwest gales or strong gales on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching storm force 10 this evening and for a time tonight from Loop Head to Erris Head to Rossan Point.

There are no warnings in place for Waterford, Tipperary and Cork. A Weather Advisor for Storm Lorenzo has also been lifted.