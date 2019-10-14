Tipperary sports stars Eoin Kelly and Seamus Callanan honoured by LIT

Two of the Premier County's leading sports stars were honoured at an awards ceremony hosted by Limerick Institute of Technology last week.

Tipperary’s All Ireland Senior Hurling winning captain Seamus Callanan was presented with the 2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport while hurling hero Eoin Kelly received the 2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to LIT.

Seven former students of the third level institution were honoured for their contribution to equality and public life, as well as achievements in sport, business, culture, and STEM at the inaugural LIT President’s Alumni Fundraising Ball on Friday, October 11.

The black tie event also raised funds for the college’s Alumni and Foundation Programmes including access scholarships.

Donnacha McNamara, Dean of Business & Humanities LIT presents the LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport to Seamus Callanan at the Inaugural LIT President’s Alumni Fundraising Ball, Limerick Strand Hotel on October 11, 2019 Picture: Richard Lynch/ilovelimerick

President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane told the 300 plus guests attending the ball at the Limerick Strand Hotel, that this was the first time that LIT has been able to honour its remarkable alumni and tell their stories.

“The President’s Alumni Ball is a new beginning for our alumni community, - a community we’re extremely proud of here in LIT. We wanted to tell our alumni stories and to recognise what they have achieved.

“We hope to make this event a foundation stone that defines a community of people for whom LIT made a difference in their lives and careers. We have already reached out to the alumni community in the US and the UK, but of course the great majority of our graduates stay in this region – not just in Ireland, but here in the Mid-West - and so this is where our alumni community is anchored,” he said.

The award recipients included:

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Business: Gearoid Costello.

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to equality: Joy Neville.

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport: Seamus Callanan.

2019 LIT Alumni Award for STEM to LIT: Mike Morrissey.

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Culture: Una Burke.

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to LIT: Eoin Kelly.

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Public Life: Minister of State Pat Breen.